Shirebrook Boxer needs sponsorship for professional debut
Undefeated amateur boxer Blaine Smith from Shirebroook is looking for new sponsors to enable him to represent England at an international tournament in Hungary in May before going on to become a professional boxer.
Twenty-one-year-old Smith is trained by Neil Huntley at Revolution Gym in Sutton-in-Ashfield and has won five of his seven bouts, drawing the other two. ‘I’ve always boxed at heavyweight but am looking to drop to cruiserweight,’ said Smith, ‘with the intention for 2024 to box as often as I can to get ready to become a professional boxer. That’s myambition and there’s nothing better that a young man can do, and I know that I have the commitment, confidence and courage needed to succeed.’
Smith has always lived in Shirebrook and attended Shirebrook Academy. He now lives with his fiancée and earns his living as a ground worker for LMD. Like all elite athletes, Smith needs help to achieve his aims.
‘I’ve already got four sponsors, Quartz & Co. Group, Coopers Travel, Generator Fitness Instructor, and TW Installations.
I’m grateful to these sponsors but with more I could progress quickly and I promise to give all sponsors old and new exposure both on my fight kit and via social media. I’m a young lad trying to achieve his goals and hopefully make local people happy as they see me doing so.’
An admirer of Tyson Fury for his resilience, Smith also enjoys watching football and playing for Shirebrook Miners’ Welfare F.C.
Individuals and companies who are interested in helping Blaine ‘put boxing excellence from Shirebrook on the map’ should contact him on Facebook at Blaine Smith.