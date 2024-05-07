Shirebrook book place in play-off final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was the first time in a number of years that Shirebrook would take part in the play-off and they were hoping for a better outcome than last time as they stumbled at the semi-final hurdle.

The team the stood in their way this time was Wakefield AFC - both meetings between the sides were close games during the regular season with them drawing 2-2 at Wakefield back in November and Shirebrook picking up a 2-0 win in their home game in March.

Shirebrook made a bright start with Nat Watson forcing Wakefield keeper George Bristol into a save in just the fifth minute and minutes later Kiyani Clayton capitalised on a poor pass from a Wakefield defender to pick up the ball and smashed his shot against the bar and Nat Watson dragged the rebound just wide of the post.

Kieren Watson opens the scoring for Shirebrook.

On the tenth minute Kieren Watson was played in on goal and his goal bound shot took a deflection off a Wakefield defender to take it away for a corner but in the 14th minute Shirebrook did take the lead when Nat Watson swung in a free kick that found Kieren Watson and his shot hit the underside of the bar and bounced down over the line.

Carlton Carty went close to doubling the Shirebrook lead but the Wakefield keeper managed to make the save but in the 25th minute Shirebrook doubled their lead when Richard Patterson played Kieren Watson through one-on-one with the Wakefield keeper and the Shirebrook number nine made no mistake as he got his and Shirebrook’s second goal of the afternoon.

Shirebrook added a third goal in the 34th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Carty was brought down in the box and Kieren Watson stepped up to take the spot kick and completed his hat-trick as he sent the Wakefield keeper the wrong way.

On the stroke of half time Shirebrook almost added a fourth goal as Igor Mlynarski was played in down the right and cut inside and fired a shot just over the bar.

Kiyani Clayton scoring Shirebrook's fourth goal

Kieren Watson saw an early shot saved in the second-half, while wayward Wakefield finishing ensured Owen Evans was rarely troubled in the Shirebrook goal.

Shirebrook added a fourth on the hour mark as Clayton capitalised on a defensive error to intercept the ball and he knocked it past the Wakefield keeper and rolled the ball into an empty net to seal the win.

After the game, Shirebrook manager Stephen Bodle said: “I’m made up with today’s performance. Wakefield are a good side and we knew they’d have a different plan to when we last played them but our lads were excellent and they stood up to the challenge.

"We were excellent on the ball and off the ball and we managed the game well. I wasn’t keen on resting players last Monday against Parkgate but we knew today was more important and we needed our squad fully fit.

"We now know that it will be Beverley in the final. Again we had two close games with them and managed to get the better of them at their place so that will give us some confidence going into next week.