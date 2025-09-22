Shirebrook are knocked out of FA Vase

Shirebrook Celebrate Ewan McKenna Goal

Shirebrook exited the FA Vase at the second qualifying stage after defeat at Grantham Town.

And as the game got underway it was a very quiet start to the game with Grantham having plenty of the ball but not managing to create any chances of note in the opening 20 minutes but the game would spring into life when Kian Tansley stung the palms of the Grantham keeper.

The deadlock was broken in the 30th minute when Terry Atem tried his luck from the edge of the box Shirebrook keeper Harrison Kissane managed to keep out that shot but the rebound fell to Lee Shaw who fired past Kissane into the net to give the visitors the lead.

As the half went on Grantham were still seeing plenty of the ball meaning Shirebrook chances were few and far between and the closest Shirebrook would come to pulling a gaol back came through Lewis Deavin and Harvy Limb but both saw their efforts go over the bar meaning Grantham went into the break with a narrow lead.

The second half saw Grantham again have plenty of possession and they almost had a second in the 55th minute when Terry Atem had the ball in the net but the offside flag was raised and in the 65th minute Will Langford shot smacked the bar.

But the pressure finally told in the 70th minute when Grantham were awarded a penalty for hand ball Terry Atem stepped up and sent Kissane the wrong way to double Grantham the lead.

With nothing left to lose in the final 20 minutes Shirebrook began to take more risk and it resulted in their best attacking spell of the game as Kian Tansley twice tested the Grantham keeper and Lewis Deavin also went close for Shirebrook.

In the 86th minute Shirebrook set up a grandstand finish as they pulled a goal back when a cross from the left found Ewan McKenna at the back post who fired into the net.

With very little time left for Shirebrook to force an unlikely draw they threw everything at Grantham in the final few minutes with the best chance falling to Ross Henshaw who’s goal bound headed was deflected wide but Shirebrook couldn’t find that second goal and it was Grantham who booked there place in the next round.

Shirebrook starting XI Kissane McKenna Jules Clarke Hartley Widdowson Deavin (Barton) Murr (Geeson) Tansley Limb Henshaw