Shirebrook are hammered at Bourne Town

Shirebrook suffered a hammering on the road as they were beaten 5-0 by Bourne Town.

Shirebrook were looking to get back to winning ways after they were beaten on the road by Lincoln United in mid-week and they had another away day as they headed to Bourne Town and with both sides having similar starts to the season it looked like it was going to be a close game.

However as the game got underway it was the home side who started the better of the sides with Shirebrook goalkeeper Luke Chadwick being called into action a number of times in the opening 20 minutes.

And the home side didn’t let up as they took the lead in the 35th minute when Richard Jones headed in from a corner and Borne added a second goal in the 38th minute when Zac Allen rifled his finish into the roof of the net after the ball had broken to him in the box.

Action from Shirebrook against Bourne Town

On the stroke of half time Bourne almost added a 3rd goal as Cameron Johnson was denied by a fine save from Luke Chadwick and Zak Munton being unable to get the rebound over the line as Shirebrook managed to scramble the ball away and as the sides went in at the break Shirebrook knew they had plenty of work to if they were going to get something from the game

The second half would be more of the same with the home side in full control as they looked to add to the scoreline and chances soon started to come as Zac Allen, Zak Munton and Brad Marshall all had chances for the home side.

Bourne did get their 3rd goal of the afternoon in the 66th minute when Cameron Johnson cross was turned into the net by a Shirebrook player and Bourne wasted no time in added to the scoreline as in the 68th minute when Cameron Johnson turned from provider to goal scorer as he latched onto a long ball and smashed past Chadwick.

It would take until the 70th minute for Shirebrook to have their first real chance of the game as Ben Southwell saw his shot saved by the Bourne keeper and in the 76th minute Bourne had the chance to add a 5th as they were awarded a penalty however Zak Munton smashed the spot kick over the bar.

But Munton wouldn’t be off the score sheet for long as in the 80th minute he scored Bourne 5th goal of the afternoon smashing past Chadwick at the near post and Shirebrook would manage to see out the final 10 minutes without any more damage to the scoreline and were finally put out their misery when the ref blew for full time.

After the game Shirebrook manager Rudy Funk said: “First of all I want to apologise to everyone who made the journey today that is not what I expect from my team we were second best in every aspect from minute one today.

"They were more hungry then us they wanted it more than us and we were given a lesson today and the only positive is we have another game on Tuesday night to put this behind us and hopefully we can get a win and progress into the next round of the league cup.” sh