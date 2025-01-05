Sherwood Impressive in win over North Ferriby

Jordan Addo-Antoine (Blue) gave another impressive performance for 'The Wood'

Sherwood Colliery produced an excellent performance to beat play-off chasing North Ferriby and help themselves to climb further away from the drop zone.

Sherwood made two changes and welcomed back the 3 players unavailable from the last game at Belper on New Years Day.

The opening period saw a fast start by the visitors, Danny East firing an early free kick over the bar from 20 yards and Keiron Ceesay perhaps spurning their best opportunity. The Wood held firm and gradually got more into the game.

The midfield quartet of Jamie York, Ewan Robson, Robson Doolan and Lewis Belgrave linking well. The front two of Xander Duhameau and Jacob Pearce worked tirelessly and were supported by excellent intent from full backs Jordan Addo-Antoine and Harry Bircumshaw. The best move of the half saw Ewan Robson denied a goal by an excellent save low to his right by North Ferriby’s goalkeeper Ben Bottomley as The Wood looked to get in front.

Jordan Pierrepont makes a superb save from North Ferriby's Danny East's penalty kick

The second period and this time it was The Wood that started well and on 51 minutes Xander Duhameau gave The Wood the lead, squeezing the ball home from a narrow angle via a deflection following good work by Lewis Belgrave.

Sherwood grew in confidence and while ‘The Villagers’ always carried a threat it was the home team that looked the more composed. On 73 minutes however, the visitors were awarded a penalty kick following a challenge by young full back Jordan Addo-Antoine was deemed a foul. Jordan Pierrepont saved superbly with his legs from Danny East’s spot-kick. A pivotal moment in the game.

This seemed to deflate the visitors and Colliery managed the remainder of the game with growing confidence and perhaps should have doubled their lead with several swift counter attacks. Overall, a superb result that the performance deserved against quality opposition that will be in the play-off hunt for sure.

First Team Coach Aaron Hayer said: “A very resolute performance. The lads worked hard, we were very disciplined, and we got the basics right. Our goalkeeper was superb, obviously the penalty save and an equally good save from the resulting corner kick and a special word for Jordan Addo-Antoine who again was excellent.”