Sherwood go in deep – six of the best sinks Deeping Rangers

Sherwood Colliery 6–0 Deeping Rangers United Counties League Premier Division North – Debdale Park Sherwood Colliery produced a dominant display at Debdale Park this afternoon, sweeping aside Deeping Rangers with a resounding 6–0 victory to continue their strong start to the season.

The home side signalled their intent early, going close from set pieces before Jacob Pearce opened the scoring on 31 minutes, finishing smartly after good link-up play from Jamie York. The visitors’ afternoon went from bad to worse when their number nine, Lockie, was shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident involving Jobe Shaw.

Sherwood made their man advantage count quickly. On 37 minutes, Kieran Knight doubled the lead with a well-taken strike, giving the Wood a comfortable 2–0 cushion heading into half-time.

After the break, Sherwood turned on the style. Knight grabbed his second – and Sherwood’s third – in the 48th minute, before substitute Zander Duhameau marked his introduction with a goal on 50 minutes to make it 4–0. Pearce then netted his second of the afternoon six minutes later, showing composure to slot home for 5–0.

The scoring was rounded off in the 69th minute when Lewis Warnaby found the net to cap a complete team performance.

Manager Wayne Savage will have been delighted not only with the attacking flair but also with the defensive solidity, as Sherwood kept a clean sheet and restricted Deeping Rangers to very few chances.

Man of the Match honours went to Jacob Barrass, who impressed with his energy, tackling, and composure throughout.

Scorers:

31’ – Jacob Pearce

37’ – Kieran Knight

48’ – Kieran Knight

50’ – Zander Duhameau

56’ – Jacob Pearce

69’ – Lewis Warnaby

Final Score: Sherwood Colliery 6–0 Deeping Rangers