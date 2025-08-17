Sherwood Colliery upset step 4 Anstey Nomads with FA Cup victory
The Wood started brightly and were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty just minutes before the breakthrough.
But justice was served soon after when Jacob Pearce was brought down in the box.
Up stepped Kieran Knight, who coolly converted from 12 yards to give Sherwood a deserved 1-0 lead at half-time.
Sherwood’s confidence grew after the break, and they extended their lead with a well-worked corner routine finished off by Jacob Pearce, doubling the advantage to 2-0.
With the visitors pushing forward, Sherwood struck again.
A near miss from Knight was recycled by Will Norcross, who showed great composure to keep the ball alive before laying it off to Harry Bircumshaw, who slotted past the keeper to make it 3-0 and spark wild celebrations.
Anstey did pull a goal back late on, bundling home from a corner with just minutes to play, but it was nothing more than a consolation as Sherwood saw out a famous win.
The Supporters’ Club voted Jamie York as Man of the Match for a tireless display in midfield, though every player in black and blue was immense on the day.
The 3-1 triumph not only sends Sherwood through to the next round but also equals the club’s best-ever FA Cup run, with hopes now high of going even further.
“Anyone order a cupset? It’s just been delivered,” the club joked on social media after the game – and few could argue after such a commanding performance against strong opposition.