Sherwood Colliery Swimming Club celebrates 90 years

Sherwood Colliery Swimming Club

2025 is a landmark year for Sherwood Colliery Swimming Club as the club celebrate their 90th Anniversary of competitive swimming.

This year is also the 30th anniversary of our Head Coach, Ian Negus, joining the club.

They hold Club Championships and run this with the complete support of parents & volunteers at the club and have an annual Open Meet at Ponds Forge, the Robin Hood Open Meet in September. The Club is often recognised for the level of support given to other clubs and Notts ASA considering its size.

Often referred to as “Small but Mighty”, Sherwood is always well represented at County, Regional and National levels of competition. Finishing 3rd in the medals table for Nottinghamshire ASA County Championships in 2025 as well as 3rd in the medal table for Nottinghamshire ASA County relays. Sherwood also reached the Final of the Arena League East Midlands Division in 2024, competing against clubs throughout the region across the year. This is only the 3rd time in the last 30 years.

Sherwood Colliery Swimming Club was formed on 6 October 1934 by a small group of Sherwood Colliery employees and became affiliated to the Amateur Swimming Association in 1935.

The club is based at the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre, (formerly known as the Sherwood Colliery Swimming Baths) which was refurbished in January 2010 to be renamed the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre in recognition of our very own double gold Olympian.

Rebecca started her swimming career at Sherwood back in 1997 before moving on to the elite County swim squad, Nova Centurion, with which the Club still has strong ties.

Coached in her early days by the current Sherwood Head Coach, Ian Negus, Rebecca went on to become Great Britain’s most decorated female swimmer with four Olympic medals, two golds and two bronzes.

Sherwood was also the base club for Paralympian swimmer Charlotte Henshaw. Charlotte gained a Paralympic silver medal in the 100m breaststroke at the London 2012 Paralympic Games and a bronze at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Charlotte has now gone on to become one of the top Paracanoe athletes and won gold at the Toyko 2020 Paralympic Games.

Alongside Rebecca and Charlotte, Sherwood Colliery Swimming Club has continued to produce exceptional talent to this day. Other notable swimmers that have started their swimming careers at the Club are Elliot Clogg (Commonweath Medallist) and Lily Bosely (Junior International).

Ian was instrumental in the early development of these outstanding athletes and works hard to instil his passion and commitment into the swimmers of the future.

Working with swimmers of all ages and abilities, from beginners to elite performers, Sherwood has a team of dedicated, professional and experienced coaches. All of whom have a passion for swimming and enjoy seeing swimmers develop into competitive athletes. This begins with our training pool where the coaches ease the swimmers transition from swimming lessons to competitive swimming. Then when swimmers move up through the levels of the competition pool, the coaches develop and refine their swimmers technique to allow them to perform at their best in all competitions.