Sherwood Colliery slumped to defeat in what they hope will be their final game at their temporary home at Rainworth MW FC following competition of the installation of the 3G pitch at their Debdale Park ground.

Rainworth have been great hosts for The Wood but there is no doubt that The Wood will welcome the return home. The Wood started new signing Mason Lee in the team having signed in midweek.

The Wood started at pace, in the opening minute the front three of Lee, Marley Grant and Zander Duhameau linked well, Duhameau firing an effort over the bar from 20 yards. The impressive start continued, only 3 minutes in Lee and Duhameau combined to win a corner kick that ended with Duhameau again getting a shot away, this one slightly closer but just over the top.

Duhameau was thwarted by Ben Voase in the visitor’s goal after Jamie York had fed the ball into him. Grant was next to try, his effort from the edge of the area straight at Voase who saved comfortably. Bridlington began to grow into the game following The Wood’s start, wining a trio of corner kicks the first won after Sam Key had a shot deflected wide.

The Wood's Jaz Goundry driving forward on Saturday

Midway through the half Grant was unfortunate to see a good effort blocked by his colleague Lee as The Wood pressed before Bridlington quickly responded Michale Coulson crossing from the left, a header over the top from a central position resulting. On the half hour Bridlington took the lead a ball into the box saw some ‘head tennis’ the ball eventually headed goalward by Charlie Winfield, his effort lacked power but found the net via the post. The Wood almost equalised immediately, a lovely move involving York and Jacob Pearce ended Pearce just unable to head home and Lee not quite able to take advantage of the loose ball.

The goal had settled the visitors, Coulson was impressive, and they began to carry more of a threat. The Wood managed to get a break on goal with 4 players on 2 defenders, however, the chance faded as Pearce’s pass to Lee was too heavy forcing him wide of goal, his effort off target. Just before the break, Bridlington threatened, Jordan Pierrepont in The Wood’s goal saving a header at his back post.

The second half saw The Wood manage to get on the front foot, Pearce managing an effort on goal that was easily gathered by Voase. Bridlington were gaining confidence and began to have good possession, Carter Widdowson defended a cross from the right well, heading out the danger. On 53 minutes, The Wood conceded a poor goal, a defensive mix-up presented Bridlington captain Simon Heslop with the simplest of chances to double the lead from 8 yards. The goal seemed to deflate The Wood and Town were now full of confidence and beginning to enjoy their afternoon. The ball was being dominated by Bridlington with The Wood finding anything meaningful hard to come by.

The game seemed to drift by with The Wood struggling for any rhythm and Bridlington content to keep the game at 2-0. The game rather fizzled out; Jaz Goundry survived appeals for a red card after a late challenge on halfway, the referee deeming a yellow card sufficient. Duhameau had a final effort with 3 minutes left, his effort saved low by Voase.

Oliver Monington climbs high!

A disappointing afternoon for The Wood after a bright start, although Bridlington were worthy winners on the day and should climb the table if they can repeat that performance consistently.

Manager Wayne Savage commented “Very frustrated today. We are lacking consistency and being punished. All we can do is keep working hard to improve, as we said on Tuesday, lots of ups and downs to come”.