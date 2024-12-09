Sherwood Colliery slump to defeat on return to Debdale Park
Added to that the awful weather that was reflected in a low attendance and the departure of First Team Coach Dean Mitchell after the game it was a day to forget for The Wood.
The home side came into the game on a poor run of form and made 4 changes to the team. Despite the shuffling of the pack, it made little difference as confidence drained as the game progressed, the visitors taking full advantage for The Wood’s fragile confidence.
The games outstanding player, Basile Zottos topped and tailed the scoring with 2 excellent finishes with Josh Askew and Joe Crosby filling the sandwich.
Manager Wayne Savage commented: “A tough day. There is no doubt we are in a relegation fight and we cannot ignore that. Initially we need to get through this week, re-group and look to improve next week."