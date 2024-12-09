Sherwood Colliery slump to defeat on return to Debdale Park

By Phil Kirkland
Contributor
Published 9th Dec 2024, 13:55 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 14:28 BST
2 Goal Basile Zottos was Ossett United's match winnerplaceholder image
2 Goal Basile Zottos was Ossett United's match winner
Sherwood Colliery’s much vaunted return to Debdale Park fell flat both on and off the pitch as Ossett United continued their recent form with a well-deserved 4-0 thumping of The Wood.

Added to that the awful weather that was reflected in a low attendance and the departure of First Team Coach Dean Mitchell after the game it was a day to forget for The Wood.

Most Popular

The home side came into the game on a poor run of form and made 4 changes to the team. Despite the shuffling of the pack, it made little difference as confidence drained as the game progressed, the visitors taking full advantage for The Wood’s fragile confidence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The games outstanding player, Basile Zottos topped and tailed the scoring with 2 excellent finishes with Josh Askew and Joe Crosby filling the sandwich.

Sherwood's faithful braving the elements at a storm riven Debdale Park on Saturdayplaceholder image
Sherwood's faithful braving the elements at a storm riven Debdale Park on Saturday

Manager Wayne Savage commented: “A tough day. There is no doubt we are in a relegation fight and we cannot ignore that. Initially we need to get through this week, re-group and look to improve next week."

Related topics:Sherwood Colliery
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice