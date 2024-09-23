Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sherwood Colliery bowed out of the FA Trophy with a 1-0 Second Qualifying Round defeat at NPL West side Hanley Town on Saturday.

The Wood were left rueing a limp opening 45 minutes and, despite a much improved second half display, a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal and a missed penalty condemned them to defeat.

Manager Wayne Savage said: “The opening 45 minutes were poor today.

"We were well off the standards and really could have been out of the game at half-time.

Jacob Pearce was the pick of the players for the Wood at Hanley Town.

"But we improved and created chances in the second half and maybe could have nicked a draw.”

Three changes from the win at Ossett United saw Jamie York, Brad Gascoigne and Robson Doolan return to the starting XI.

And maybe those changes affected the cohesion as the Wood started the game in lacklustre fashion, careless in possession, with a reliance on a long ball game that played into the hands of impressive Hanley centre back Ryan Shotton.

Town sensed this and dominated the opening half.

While clear cut chances were limited, the constant pressure led to Joel Stair heading the opening goal just before the half hour and in all honesty the lead could easily have been two or more goals by half-time.

Sherwood looked out of sorts and offered little or no threat.

The second half saw the Wood reshape with Jacob Pearce and Ewan Robson taking up more central roles to garner more possession.

Ten minutes in and the changes should have been rewarded.

Pearce was upended after breaking clear of the back line, the referee awarding a penalty kick.

Ewan Robson stepped up only to see home goalkeeper Adam Whitehouse to save, the rebound unable to be converted.

Despite the setback, Sherwood were now competitive in the game.

Robson went close with a drive from 20 yards, again well saved, Pearce unable to keep the rebound under the bar.

The goalkeeper made another excellent save from a downward header from Goundry and late on Duhameau initially lost his footing after a superb ball by Pearce and, with the last action of the game, he saw an effort whistle just past the post.

At the other end as the game stretched the Wood managed to keep Town at bay, although late on somehow the ball stayed out from almost underneath the crossbar.

Jason Pearce was named Man of the Match for Sherwood.