Sherwood Colliery make winning debut in the FA Trophy

Sherwood Colliery made a winning debut in the FA Trophy on Saturday, traveling to NPL Midlands side Bedworth United and winning 3-1 in an entertaining and at times chaotic cup-tie which saw 4 goals, 4 red cards and the archetypal ‘game of 2 halves’.

The opening stages saw possession for the home team and a superb early save was needed by ‘Wood goalkeeper Jordan Pierrepont to deny home captain Will Grocutt’s fierce effort from 25 yards. The Wood responded well, a good ball by Louis Pennington released Duhameau who in turn fed Marley Grant. Grant held the ball up before teeing up Ewan Robson who drilled home a 20-yard effort low to Liam O’Brien’s left to give The Wood the lead on 12 minutes. The goal saw The Wood begin to get on top however Dexter Walters almost produced a superb equalising goal, his 30-yard effort tipped onto the crossbar by the excellent Pierrepont. The Wood doubled the lead on 25 minutes, Duhameau beating Elliot Parrott to run through and score with ease past O’Brien.

As the half ended the referee issued 2 red cards, initially sending Sherwood manager Wayne Savage to the stands for alleged comments. This will go to the FA for appeal so no further details on that. Home frustration saw Ryan Shaw issued a straight red for a foul on Goalscorer Robson.

The second half saw the home team make changes, forward Curvin Sanderson-Ellis was introduced, and his physicality and no little skill brought United into the game despite being a man down. The Wood were finding it hard to cope, not utilising the extra man as well as they might. Despite pressure from a series of set plays The Wood held firm until the 70th minute, A free kick delivery from Luke Rowe was nodded back into the danger zone by Sanderson-Ellis for his strike partner Jonathan Letford to squeeze the ball home.

2-Goal Ewan Robson of Sherwood Colliery

The goal seemed to rouse The Wood who began to get back into the game that now became a full-blooded cup-tie with both sides looking for the crucial next goal. On 80 minutes, United were reduced to 9 men as Chris Cox rather harshly received a red card for a foul on Jacob Pearce, Carter Widdowson almost scoring from the resulting free kick, his effort just wide of the post. This was followed for a second yellow card of the afternoon for Jamie York minutes later to reduce The Wood to 10 men. With the game stretched The Wood had several chances to seal the game, Ewan Robson seeing an effort go just wide after an electric break involving Jebbison and Ethan Wiesztort. Jebbison was the denied twice by excellent saves by O’Brien. At the other end The Wood defended stoutly, a few ‘pin-ball’ exchanges in the penalty area causing nervous looks for the final whistle. That evaporated deep into added time when Ewan Robson picked the ball up in his own half and sped centrally down the field, with the home defence stretched Robson just kept going, outpacing the defenders before cooly chipping the onrushing O’Brien to seal the win.

Manager Wayne Savage commented “I must be pleased with the result of course and at times we were good today, we carried a goal threat all afternoon. We should have been better second half but credit to Bedworth who made changes and really had a go. We can look forward to the draw on Monday now”.