Sherwood Colliery left frustrated by late leveller

Sherwood Colliery picked up a valuable point at a rain swept Newton Aycliffe to complete a 4-point haul from 2 lengthy trips to the Northeast in 4 days.

Goals from Zander Duhameau, Marley Grant and youngster Oliver Monnington help The Wood into the top half of the fledgling NPL East division.

The Wood made one change with new signing from Brighouse Town Clark Greaves replacing the unavailable Ewan Robson. The game started in sweeping rain that would hardly abate all night and it was the hosts that started brightly. With only 2 minutes played, Joe Ferguson hit a low shot just past the post.

Sherwood Colliery hardly broke out of their own half, a rare break saw Jaz Goundry winning a corner kick that was easily cleared, otherwise they remained penned in by the lively Newton Aycliffe team.

Sherwood Colliery's Man of the Match Zander Duhameau

The pressure told, on 18 minutes, Newton Aycliffe won a penalty kick as Liam Jarvie released Jake Petitjean who was caught by Wood goalkeeper Jordan Pierrepont as he raced from goal. Dean Thexton duly dispatched the spot kick.

Sherwood were really struggling in the game, finding it difficult to get meaningful possession so it was against the run of play when on 37 minutes when Zander Duhameau sprinted away after latching onto Jacob Pearce’s superb pass to finish low past Jim Pollard to level the game.

The Wood’s joy was short lived, just a minute later Thexton latched onto a ball that eluded Brad Gascoigne to score low past Pierrepont to restore Newton Aycliffe’s lead. That ended the first half action and the two teams headed for the break and a chance to dry out.

The second half was a more even game, The Wood at last competing and gaining more possession. The first real effort on the hour saw Pierrepont deny Thexton, saving to his left as the forward looked for his hat trick.

That save proved vital as three minutes later Marley Grant capitalised on superb forward play by Duhameau, lifting the ball over Pollard to draw The Wood level for a second time.

The visitors now seemed much more in the game, beginning to cause the home defence some anxious moments and on 75 minutes young substitute Oliver Monnington scored his first goal for the club, a sublime lofted effort leaving Pollard stranded to give Sherwood Colliery the lead.

The drama was not over, as the rain lashed down Newton Aycliffe threw everything forward and were rewarded in the 89th minute, Dale Elgie scoring in a goalmouth scramble following a corner kick to earn a share of the points.

Manager Wayne Savage said: “It’s a bittersweet feeling. First half we are lucky to still be in the game and yet we came back well to almost win.

"To concede so late is disappointing, but I am pleased with 4 points after 2 tough trips with over 12 hours travelling time in 4 days. The lads have given us everything, there are some tired bodies in that changing room tonight.”