Sherwood Colliery held by Grantham Town in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round

By Phil Kirkland
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2024, 11:46 BST

Sherwood Colliery face a tough looking replay at Grantham Town on Tuesday night following a tight 1-1 draw at their temporary home at Rainworth MW FC.

The Wood had 5 debutants in the team as they have re-set following last season's title winning campaign in the United Counties League and subsequent promotion to Step 4 Northern Premier League East.

Brad Gascoigne, Josh Egginton, Jaz Goundry and Alexander Duhameau all started the game with the fabulously named Luis Afonso Assis Dos Santos joining the fray after 70 minutes.

The game was tight with little to choose between the teams. Aaron Korpal gave The Wood the lead after 21 minutes only for Rodrigo Goncalves to level the game only 4 minutes later.

Debutant Josh Egginton of Sherwood Colliery

Manager Wayne Savage was not too disappointed "In all truth, the result was fair. We did not do enough to win the game so we will have to travel to Grantham in midweek".

The Wood would like to thank Les Lee and the team at Rainworth MW FC for their help and assistance in staging the game. The Wood are back at Kirklington Road next Saturday 10th August with an historic first game at Step 4 against Consett AFC, the game kicking off at 3,00pm.

