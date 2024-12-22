Sherwood Colliery fall to late goal at Consett

Jaz Goundry of Sherwood Colliery (all red) battles against both Consett AFC and the gale force wind

Sherwood Colliery were left frustrated as twp late goals condemned The Wood to defeat after a battling display in the end brought no reward at Consett on Saturday.

After a minute’s applause in memory of Consett AFC supporter Garry Robson, the game kicked off in terrible conditions which got worse as the game went on, the wind making football almost impossible at times, fair play to the players and supporters for braving the conditions.

With the wind at their backs, it was Sherwood that took the lead on 19 minutes when Jordan Addo-Antoine’s ball in from the left was unluckily turned past his own keeper by defender Charlie Exley. Jamie York had earlier seen a free kick whistle just wide of the post. Consett forced The Wood’s keeper Jordan Pierrepont to save from Isaac Walker to maintain the lead, the referee then waiving away a penalty shout for handball against centre-back Jaz Goundry. The Wood went into the break 1-0 up.

Consett, now with the advantage, dominated the second half. Pierrepont made a fine save from Jake Orrell, and Issac Walker had a shot deflected just wide. The Wood were battling hard, but the worsening wind made breaking away almost a non-starter despite the best efforts of all the players.

Just as it appeared The Wood were going to see the game out, Walker was bundled over and Donny Holdsworth levelled from the penalty spot on 76 minutes. The goal gave the hosts renewed belief and a goal bound effort was brilliantly headed off the line by Jaz Goundry as The Wood looked to preserve a precious point.

The goal that broke the resistance came in the first minute of added time when substitute Will Shaw fired home from 18 yards through a crowded penalty area.

Star Man voted by Sherwood Colliery Supporters Club: Jordan Addo-Antoine

Football this week

On Boxing Day (26th Dec.) we host Carlton Town for a 3.00pm KO

The game will be played at:

Debdale Park, NG19 7NS

Gate: £8 / £5 / u-16 £1