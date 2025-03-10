Sherwood Colliery fall to late burst by Brighouse

Billy Gillies on debut for The Wood

Sherwood Colliery slipped to a damaging 4-1 defeat on Saturday, falling to a late 3 goal salvo by visitors Brighouse Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win gives Town vital breathing space in their efforts to move away from the relegation zone, conversely the defeat saw an opportunity for The Wood to close the gap slip away and things are looking increasingly bleak for the NPL East newcomers.

Sherwood gave full debuts to left back Cole Neil and winger Billy Gillies as Manager Wayne Savage attempted to freshen the team. The opening 5 minutes saw chances at both ends. Myron Gibbons of Brighouse testing Jordan Pierrepont with a fierce drive from 10 yards that the Sherwood goalkeeper tipped over the bar while at the other end Shea Callister made an excellent save low to his right to deny Xander Duhameau, after excellent work by Jacob Pearce created the opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 15 minutes Pearce was upended on the edge of the box after a weaving run, the free kick amounted to nothing. On 18 minutes Peace again involved, Terry Atem benefitting this time although his effort was easily blocked. Next to try was Duhameau, on the half hour, his effort on target was saved comfortably by Callister, this time low to his left.

Robson Doolan was again at the heart of midfield for Sherwood Colliery

On 33 minutes The Wood conceded the lead, poor ball retention in the midfield saw Gibbons given acres of space to go through on goal and score past an exposed Pierrepont. The goal deflated the home team, Jaz Goundry did manage to get a shot away from 12 yards that flew harmlessly over the top shortly before half time.

The second half saw Sherwood Colliery eventually settle, on 54 minutes, a good chance was created by Duhameau and full back Abdul Saad that saw a ball across the goal area go begging. On 63 minutes Goundry headed wide from a deep corner kick.

Town seemed content to sit on the lead. The Wood responded with a flurry of changes; on 76 minutes, a free kick from the right by Ewan Robson was controlled by Oliver Monington who laid the ball back to Pearce who scored from 18 yards to level the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fracas after the goal saw Callister cautioned. The game took a decisive turn on 80 minutes, a free kick conceded by Pearce fully 25 yards from goal was thumped home by Rhys Plater to restore Town’s lead. A rare moment of quality in the game.

Debutant Cole Neil in action for Sherwood Colliery on Saturday

Sherwood Colliery tried to respond but the game was effectively sealed in the 89th minute, defensive hesitation following along ball upfield leading to Gibbons firing home before substitute Cameron Gray rounded off the win for Town in added time. The Wood exposed with players upfield. A desperately disappointing end to the game for Sherwood.

Manager Wayne Savage said: “The second goal is a real killer blow for us. When we equalised, I felt we could go and win the game, but it was not to be.”.