Sherwood Colliery bow out of Step 4 with defiant win over Grimsby Borough

Ewan Robson tries his luck

Sherwood Colliery brought their one season stay in Step 4 of the English football pyramid to a close with a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Grimsby Borough on Saturday.

The game was settled in the 14th minute by ex-Borough loanee Charlie Clements who capped another fine display with his 4th goal for ‘The Wood’.

The game was even in the opening stages, on 9 minutes the first effort on goal came from Sherwood Colliery, Jacob Pearce having a shot blocked after good approach play by Jacob Barrass created the opportunity.

A nice move on 12 minutes saw excellent approach play by Sherwood give Jamie York a chance that was defended well by Borough who countered well, a poor clearance by ‘Wood goalkeeper Jordan Pierrepont gave Kieran Perry a chance to shot at goal, Pierrepont redeeming himself with a good save low to his right.

Jacob Pearce was a threat all aternoon

The winning goal arrived 2 minutes later, Pearce picking the ball up deep in his own half before releasing Oliver Lobley with a superb diagonal ball. Lobley’s cross caused confusion and Charlie Clements was on hand to drive the ball home from 6 yards. The goal inspired Sherwood, Jamie York and Jacob Pearce being influential on the game, Clements won a free kick on the edge of the penalty area after Ewan Robson had won the ball.

York attempted a chip over the wall that Borough ‘keeper Liam Higton saved easily. On 20 minutes, York was denied by Higton who saved a fierce effort from point blank range after good play by Barrass set up the chance at the back post. A penalty shout was waived away after Barrass was felled after bursting into the penalty area, a corner kick given.

On 35 minutes Carter Widdowson attempted an audacious effort from a free kick on the halfway line, Higton back pedalling would probably have saved as his effort cleared the bar. Controversy followed, Borough’s Rio Molyneaux took the ball around Pierrepont and went to ground. Massive claims for a penalty kick were dispelled as the referee cautioned Molyneaux for simulation.

The second half opened with chances at both ends, initially Robson broke free of the Borough defence but cut back onto his favoured left foot which gave the Borough defence time to react, his effort was comfortable for Higton. Borough responded, Reece York curling an effort over the angle of post and crossbar from 20 yards.

Jamie York is denied by a great save by Higton in Borough's goal

A similar effort followed by Scott Fenwick for Borough had the same result, his effort off target. Borough were pressing well, winning the midfield and increasing pressure but without the guile to create clear chances. Just after the hour Ewan Robson hit an effort over the bar after Clements and Harry Bircumshaw combined to give him a shooting chance.

Fenwick saw another effort go over the bar as Borough tried to get back on terms, on 75 minutes Molyneaux was denied after a good run won a corner kick, but frustration for Borough as Pierrepont collected the ball in with ease.

‘The Wood’ spurned a great chance to double their lead, York released Terry Atem on the left, he delivered a superb ball across the goal area, Billy Gillies will not want to dwell on his effort that sailed over the bar with the goal at his mercy. Borough’s best chance of a late equaliser came from a quickly taken free kick that saw a ball cross form the left met by Tom Sawyer whose effort hit the side netting.

The last meaningful effort on goal belonged to Sherwood, Atem cutting in on to his right foot, his effort looked to be curling in only for the impressive Higton to make a superb save to his left.

Robson Doolan wins a header for 'The Wood' on Saturday against Grimsby Borough

Manager Wayne Savage said: “It’s nice to end with a win and move up a place in the final table. The truth is we have fell short this season for several reasons. Massive thanks to the supporters that have stayed with us all season”.