Sherwood Colliery beaten by rampant Borough

Sherwood Colliery endured a torrid afternoon at the hands of a rampant Grimsby Borough who produced an excellent display to take a well deserved three points in both sun and rain on Saturday.

The Wood fell behind in the 8th minute, Hull City loanee Jaedyn Chibanga producing a low finish past Jordan Pierrepont from the left after good approach play by Tyler Edwards and the impressive Adam Dury worked the opportunity. The Wood struggled to get any foothold in the game with Borough well on top in the opening 24 minutes. At that point a rare foray upfield brought The Wood a corner kick, Carter Widdowson’s delivery found an unmarked Brad Gascoigne whose header had power but was wide. It proved to be The Wood’s only opportunity until Jaz Goundry failed to get contact on a Widdowson free kick delivery late in the half. In between the hosts remained well on top with left back Luis Adlard outstanding in transition.

The Wood have been better in the second half of games recently but not today. Borough started the half as they had the first, Tyler Edwards doubling the lead after 51 minutes, his effort low into the net after an attack from the right had caused confusion in the goal area. Bradley Wood and Adam Dury both had efforts wide as Borough looked to put the game to bed. On the hour The Wood finally managed to get some possession in the Borough half and were handed a lifeline as Jamie York found Aaron Korpal who was upended in the penalty area. Liam Higton in the home goal saved a rather weak effort by the same player from the resulting spot kick. A free kick delivery by The Wood’s man of the match Widdowson was well defended minutes later. The game was sealed in the 68th minute by Luke Horne, a fine effort from a tight angle - after good hold up play – nestled in the side netting. To complete a bad day, Jaz Goundry saw red for a second yellow card offence, an unnecessary challenge borne of frustration no doubt, seeing the former Borough player sent from the field.

Manager Wayne Savage commented “No complaints today. We were second best all over the park. We are finding out that the league is unforgiving, and we need to learn that. We need to quickly regroup for Monday but then we have an opportunity to get some work in off the field as we have 12 days before we play again”.