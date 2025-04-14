Sherwood Colliery are relegated following defeat at play-off chasing Stocksbridge

Robson Doolan was again non-stop for 'The Wood' on Saturday

Sherwood Colliery’s relegation back to Step 5 after one season in the NPL East was confirmed as Stocksbridge staged a second half fight back to turn the game with two late goals to enhance their own play-off hopes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In all honesty, the writing has been on the wall for a few weeks, but it was still a sad day for all at the club.

For a while, Stocksbridge struggled to get to grips with the game. Their passing was good to a point, and that point was usually the crucial final ball. This meant despite there being plenty of space to work in, the Steels didn’t get the opportunities they needed. At the other end, Sherwood only needed the one. The initial corner was headed towards goal, only for Ben Townsend to claw the ball away. However, it fell to Charlie Clements who tucked it away from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towards the end of the half, Stocksbridge were able to show some spirit and that they were capable of the win. Luke Rawson hit a snapshot over the bar but the closest the Steels came was from Harrison Poulter’s diving header which was brilliantly saved by the diving Jordan Pierrepont.

In the second half Stocksbridge pushed and eventually got their goal. Alex O’Connor whipped in the perfect ball and Rawson was unmarked, allowing him to head in from the edge of the six-yard area. With that, the Steels had the confidence to go on and win the match.

It would be the substitute pair of Tommy Marshall and Jack Dolman that would change the game. A mistake from Harry Bircumshaw allowed the ball to go to Marshall and he burst down the right wing. He played the ball across for Dolman who could just tap it in, turning the game completely in Stocksbridge’s favour.

And a few minutes after this, Stocksbridge had sealed the three points. This time it was a corner and Kurtis Turner’s set piece was headed goalwards by Elliot Owen. It was blocked but the ball went to Marshall who was able to score from just a few yards out. Stocksbridge were back to winning ways with the play-offs just a few points away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sherwood manager Wayne Savage commented: “It has been difficult today. The fact is we just have not met the standards of the level. Now is not the time for an inquest, we still have 3 games to play so we need to go and give a good account of ourselves.”

The Wood are back at home against play-off hopefuls Newton Aycliffe on Saturday 19th April before a quick turnaround as we head to neighbours Carlton Town on Easter Monday (21st April). On Saturday 26th April the curtain closes on the season with a home game against Grimsby Borough.