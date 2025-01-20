Sherwood Colliery are denied by late leveller

Carter Widdowson is all smiles after his penalty gave The Wood a first half lead

Sherwood Colliery succumbed to a late equalising goal to share the points after a pulsating match that was most definitely a game of two halves.

The Wood gave a debut to new signing Jacob Barrass at right full back as Manager Wayne Savage made one change from midweek.

Sherwood started the game brightly, the opening opportunity coming in the third minute, Jacob Pearce finding Ewan Robson in space on the right, his cross was met by Xander Duhameau who fired wide form close range only to be spared his blushes by an offside flag. Moments later the referee waived away vociferous home appeals for a penalty kick as Jordan Addo-Antoine appeared to be fouled, the referee unmoved. The early pressure was maintained, a free kick was won 25 yards from goal in a central area.

Ewan Robson’s effort will not live long in the memory as he fired harmlessly over. Ashington had a claim for a penalty kick turned down following a collision between Colliery goalkeeper Jordan Pierrepont and an Ashington forward was deemed fair enough by the under pressure official.

Jacob Pearce on the run - another superb performance in Sherwood Blue

The game levelled for a spell without clear chances although Jacob Pearce did get a shot away that was comfortable for Ashington ‘keeper Dan Staples. A massive chance for Sherwood was spurned on 34 minutes as Jacob Barrass crossed for Duhameau whose effort was somehow blocked. To add to his woes, Duhameau had to be substituted following a collision with the upright resulted in a cut over his eye that resulted in a trip to hospital for stitches. After play was restarted The Wood continued to press and on 42 minutes Lewis Belgrave was fouled in the penalty area giving Carter Widdowson the chance to give Sherwood the lead, he duly dispatched the spot kick for his second goal of the season to send the home team 1-0 up at the break.

The second period began with Ashington looking to get back on terms. With Ashington dominating the ball The Wood looked to break and that would be the pattern for the game. Jacob Pearce was Sherwood’s outlet, carrying the ball up the pitch, winning free kicks and releasing pressure. On 53 minutes a long range effort by Ashington struck the bar with Pierrepont seemingly unsighted. The Wood, despite lack of possession were well marshalled by the excellent Jaz Goundry and were managing to keep Ashington at arm’s length.

On 76 minutes the visitors struck the frame of the goal for a second time, although a slice of luck as a cross from the right rather turned into an effort on goal! The pressure was mounting The Wood who were not helped by an injury to Widdowson that meant a debut for Mansfield Town academy loanee Lewis Warnaby. The pressure finally told, on 88 minutes Ryan Wombwell reacted well as a loose ball fell to him and he made no mistake. The Wood managed the extra 5 minutes well to take a valuable point.

First Team Manager Wayne Savage commented “A little bit disappointed to concede late on but with a lot of youngsters on the field I have to say we take the point and move on”.