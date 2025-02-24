Sherwood Colliery are beaten by play-off chasing Dunston

Youngster Barney Smith made his full debut on Saturday

Sherwood Colliery lost 2-1 against play-off chasing Dunston despite a dream start after 4 minutes when Xander Duhameau opened the scoring.

Dunston booted their play-off hopes as star forward JJ O’Donnell scored a goal in each half to turn the game around. The Wood left frustrated at the end as Jamie York saw red as tempers boiled over, the match official leaving the field to a chorus of boos from the home support.

The game got off to a great start for The Wood, on 4 minutes good play by Terry Atem in the inside left position fed Xander Duhameau who in turn cut in from the right to release a powerful effort low past Dan Lowson from 22 yards.

Moments after the goal, Jacob Pearce latched onto a loose ball, his effort form just outside the box lacking the power to beat Lowson who saved to his right. The game settled after this initial period and on 19 minutes Dunston drew level with their first effort on goal.

Jacob Pearce mounts an attack for The Wood

JJ O Donnell finding space to head home unchallenged from 12 yards past a flat footed Jordan Pierrepont who had no chance. The half rather petered out with neither side able to get on top with goalmouth action very limited so all square at half time.

The second half continued in much the same vein, the opening 10 minutes very even, indeed nothing much to report about until 67 minutes, a punt upfield from Dunston goalkeeper Lowson saw Dale Pearson manage to break free and pull a ball back across the goal area, Sherwood Colliery's young defender Barney Smith took a rather heavy touch rather then clearing the ball and as he looked to make amends he was adjudged to foul the oncoming O’Donnell, the referee was in no doubt and awarded a penalty kick.

O’Donnell duly dispatched the spot kick to pout the visitors ahead. The goal gave Dunston the confidence to start keeping the ball limiting The Wood to few opportunities. On 81 minutes The Wood almost got the equalising goal, Pearce fed Jordan Addo-Antoine on the left, his ball across goal just evading the incoming Duhameau at the back post.

With just 5 minutes remaining am altercation between The Wood’s Jamie York and Dunston’s Phil Turnbull saw York sent off. The free kick had been awarded to Sherwood, Jaz Goundry having a header saved comfortably by Lowson when it was eventually taken. As the game moved into stoppage time, Dunston were given a golden chance to seal the game, with The Wood committing more players forward, David Robinson was given acres of space to score but dragged his effort well wide. No matter as the game ended moments later.

Manager Wayne Savage said: “So frustrated. We really should have taken a point today. We still have 10 games to play, 5 at home and 5 away so all to play for”.