See pictures of Stags players' festive visit to King's Mill Hospital

3. #Wed Dec 12 12:07:13 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Object\ Name=The first team with a young girl on the ward.''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Photograph courtesy of Mansfield Town Football Club.''[IPTC]Headline=The first team with a young girl on the ward.

Photograph courtesy of Mansfield Town Football Club.

other