Vale amassed over 600 points in all competitions and played a brand of rugby which was powerful and robust through the forwards yet subtle and often dazzling through the backs.

A difficult start to the season saw Vale play the first five matches without a recognised front row and both Richard Preston and Joe Hodgekinson stepped up and performed admirably against much more experienced opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A slow start to the league programme saw narrow wins against the opposing teams and Vale steadily grew in confidence.

Meden Vale - fine season and so close to two trophies. Pic by media-sport-photography.co.uk

The season progressed into the New Year and Vale were gradually closing the gap on eventual winners Newark.

Further injuries to key players such as Jordan Duffus and Matt Thom hindered the vale surge but the introduction of some of Ross Emery’s juniors, Bayley Sylvester, Ben Whitey, Brandon Eaton, Fin Carter, Olly Rose, Kalen Emery and Charlie Lilley helped to maintain some momentum but sadly not quite enough to get them over the line.

The last game of the season was against Keyworth in the NLD Vase final which was a renewal of old rivalries between two old foes and Vale had triumphed three times in pre-Covid cup finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A strong squad along with supporters travelled the relatively short distance to Newark where the Vale faithful created an amazing atmosphere and tried their utmost to drive on the squad.

Keyworth started very well by playing through their pacey outside backs and scored two early trys and a conversion giving them an early 12-0 lead.

A Ricky Geeson penalty got three points on the board and soon after a fabulous try from inspirational skipper Brad Rhodes brought the scores back to 12-10.

Vale should have then taken the lead but were denied what looked to be a perfectly good try by the referee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This caused frustration and disarray within the Vale ranks and allowed Keyworth to extend their lead to 17-10.

Vale regained their composure and scored what they believed to be another really good try, only for the referee to call it back and disallow a second try.

The break made from the scrum was caused by the Vale front row splintering the Keyworth prop and hooker so at the very least, Vale felt advantage should have been played or a penalty awarded to them.

After half-time both teams traded penalties before Ricky Geeson powered through the Keyworth defence and brought Vale back to within two points at 20-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keyworth regained their advantage with a converted try but Vale clawed back the deficit with a great try from Danny Booth after some great work by William Murphy and Jake Berryman.

The heat of the sun finally began to tell on the Vale pack and a fantastic try saving tackle by Callum Murphy helped Vale maintain their resistance right until the final whistle.

This monumental effort against a very good Keyworth side and notwithstanding two disallowed tries had finally taken its toll on a valiant Vale performance with the day ending 35-25 in Keyworth’s favour.

Vale's vice chairman Barrie Stoutt said: “Andrew Cullington (manager) and I would like to thank all of our sponsors and supporters. Media sport photography at our games has been fabulous and he has captured special moments for many players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most of all we would like to thank everybody who pulled on a shirt for Meden Vale RFC this season.

“We lost two stalwarts of the club in 2023, I think both Ross Emery and Nigel Baxter would have been extremely proud of the way the club has played and conducted itself throughout the season.

“Finally, anybody who wants to be a part of Meden Vale, whether as a player, member, sponsor or supporter, come along because we make everybody feel welcome.