Ashfield beaten at Kesteven in ‘game of two halves’

Kesteven away is always a tough fixture and the home side were straight at the visitors from the off, putting them under pressure in our their half and playing into the wind.

Ashfield knew they had to fight for every yard in the first half and a penalty gave the home side the lead, which was quickly followed up with a converted try.

Trailing 10-0 Ashfield started to dig in with strong runs from Burrows, Lang and Brearley, which gave a good platform for Heald and Summerland to snipe from the breakdowns.

Action from Ashfield's defeat at Kesteven.

A good flowing attack releasing the backs, Jones to Lang, who put Childs over for the try and Jones converted.

Both sides gave it everything in the second half.

But ill discipline at the breakdown started to cost Ashfield field position and on the scoreboard with Kesteven running in a couple of quick scores.

Ashfield's defence started to get on top, with Tang leading the way, but costly errors and missed placed kicks were the final undoing of Ashfield.

Ashfield seconds beat local rivals Mansfield seconds 35-7, with Ashfield fielding six Academy lads along with head coach Paul Hodson and assistant coach Richard Hutchinso to bolster the ever-growing team of experience and youth with Brayton Taylor playing his first senior game and scoring two tries.