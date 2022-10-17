Eakring Road was bathed in a warm autumn glow as Mansfield and Mellish battled to a standstill in what was a thoroughly entertaining and, at times, breathless game.

Mellish came into this game needing a win and the home team wanted to continue their fine home form.

Both teams were relentless in their pursuit of victory and, all things considered, both teams should be happy to share the points.

Action from Mansfield's draw with Mellish.

Nobody ever wants to draw a game but both outfits showed fire and drive and, but for a few mistakes, either team could have snatched victory.

As it is, a draw seems a fair result.

Both teams were intent on running the ball and keeping it in play as long as possible.

That was a great idea on paper but the relentlessness with which each team sniped and foraged on the ground meant that nobody was able to get consistent phase play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defence of both teams was outstanding as was the general desire to throw the ball around and take advantage of the calm conditions.

The first try came from the home team after a clearance kick from the visitors.

Trying to relieve incessant pressure saw Mellish employ a kicking tactic, which largely worked very well.

This time, the clearance was gathered by Hannah Nolan who showed lightning pace to cover 45 metres and open the scoring, leaving numerous defenders in her wake. A difficult conversion was missed but the home team were in the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mellish didn’t like that and spent a good portion of the half applying intense pressure to Mansfield’s defence.

This worked in their favour as they managed to finally break the wall and register their own try.

A missed conversion saw the lead just evade them but we had a game on our hands.

That would be the half-time score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turnover after turnover meant that neither team got a solid platform to work with.

Both defences were solid and committed and neither team were willing to yield.

There was the odd dropped pass, the odd knock on and the odd not-straight lineout but those were often the result of crunching tackles or perpetual pressure.

The second half continued as the first had ended with Mellish being a real danger at the breakdown and Mansfield playing some really open rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one point, Mellish managed to break through the home team’s defence and looked certain to score their second try.

That was until Leanne Temperton put in one of the finest try-saving tackles you’ll ever see that caused the ball to be knocked on mere inches from the line.

Mellish’s unceasing presence at the breakdown was winning them a lot of penalties.

This allowed them to work through the phases and secure their second try after repeatedly battering at the home defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually, the wall broke and the visitors took the lead, a missed conversion seeing them 10-5 in front.

As was the nature of this game, the Blue-and-Whites soon replied in kind.

The forwards were constant carriers and the backs were imaginative and direct with their passes.

Nowhere was this more evident than joint players of the match, Hannah Blake and Elodie Fleet, who are growing in stature every game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applying pressure of their own, Kelly Yates took the opportunity to even the scores. A missed conversion saw the game even again at 10 apiece.

Again the pendulum swung to Mellish and they ended their tally with another well worked try, this time converted to take their total to 17.

This time it was the fluidity of the passes that saw them break through the home defence. It was still anyone’s game but Mellish now had the advantage.

It was from a clearance kick that the home team were able to equalise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a sense of calm and patience, the home team gathered the ball and worked a series of passes well until Cat Chambers saw space and sped 60m up the field to score.

Importantly, this was under the posts which meant a much easier conversion. Hannah Blake slotted the kick to bring the scores level again.

The remaining minutes saw both teams attempt one final push for the game winning score but it wasn’t to be.