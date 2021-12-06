This Mansfield surge is halted by Ashfield.

But the home team were definitely the happier at the end, having come away with the win and denied their opponents a losing bonus point.

Mansfield head coach Wayne Robinson said: “I think we managed the weather well enough.

“There is still work to be done but we have a solid platform to build on.”

After lots of early pressure, the home team opened the score with a well worked try by Mark Wallace, the pack working well together to help create the platform for him to burrow over, converted by John-Ross Ward.

The next score deservedly came from the visitors, some quick play from Upton releasing the backs with Aldread rounding the opposition winger to score the try, however, the conversion was missed.

A double blow for the visitors saw them reduced to 14 men for a lazy runner before the ball was tapped quickly and Regan Hubbard emerged from the pile of bodies over the try line for Mansfield.

The second half was marred by stoppages and ill-discipline.

An early penalty by Ward kept the scoreboard ticking over.

But Ashfield had started taking control in the scrums and with that platform started to try and play some rugby with Perceval crossing the line and the conversion kicked by Lang.