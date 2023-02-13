It was uncompromising, definitely bruising, but most of all, exciting.

Despite defeat Ashfield not only left the game with a four try bonus point, but also were safe in the knowledge that their new look team littered with young talent has a very bright future.

They did however make things difficult for themselves in the early stages.

Mansfield v Ashfield local derby action.

In the context of the game as a whole, conventional wisdom suggests that conceding an early 17 point lead and attracting two yellow cards is not going to help your cause.

This was borne out in the final analysis but there was plenty of spectacle along the way from both sides.

For their part Mansfield got off to a blistering start through flying wing Rio Turner, who was the beneficiary of some slick handling down the back line leaving him with a 40m sprint to the line, which he did untouched and with just two minutes on the clock. Taran Elms, at the start of a fine afternoon’s performance from him, added the extras.

Within the next nine minutes Elms added a penalty and Turner a further try similar to his first, which ended in the corner. A stunning touchline conversion from Elms took the score to 17-0 with just 11 minutes played.

Ashfield were clearly in no mood to roll over and having now found their feet, they immediately struck back by exerting pressure on the Blue and Whites through some great forward work providing quick ball for their young backs.

However, just as they were starting to get into their stride the first of two yellow cards for the visitors provided Mansfield with a scoring opportunity. A knock on ultimately halting further progression on that occasion.

Undeterred, the visitors pressed on and with a man off the field they recorded their first try on the half hour mark bringing the score to 17-5.

Whilst Mansfield had overall dominance in the scrum, on this occasion Ashfield triumphed and drove on ultimately releasing their backs to score in the corner.

The next 10 minutes belonged to the visitors for the large part and in injury time they bagged a second try from more good work from their forwards which allowed their Centre to burst through unopposed under the posts.

With the score now at 17-12 it was Mansfield’s turn to up the ante.

Now with the game deep into first half injury time, one of the more pleasing aspects of Mansfield’s afternoon was some smart game management from scrum half Lewis Cowlishaw together with skipper Regan Hubbard.

It was no better demonstrated than the decision to take the three points on offer with little time left, rather than kick for the corner despite the current period of pressure, which put some much needed daylight between the two teams as the first half ended 20-12.

In a carbon copy of the first half, at the start of the second half, Mansfield struck hard at the heart of Ashfield early with a textbook catch and drive try from the impressive Mark Wallace after just three minutes played.

Although the home team looked like dominating in a way that would lead you to believe the opposition may collapse, the visitors struck back with an impressive score of their own after 11 minutes.

With the score now at 25-17 and nerves jangling, two things happened which turned the tide in the blue and white’s favour.

Again, Mansfield eschewed the corner kick, opting instead for a long range penalty which was beautifully struck by Harry Brough, stretching their lead to 28-17.

This was followed by a second yellow card for the visitors which proved to be a real hammer blow as we entered the final quarter.

Match day sponsors, AIPS and the Skillington Family rightly chose youngster Jack Stewart as their man of the match.

Stewart gave an outstanding performance at flanker belying his years and proved to be a thorn in the side of Ashfield all afternoon.

Stewart and his cohorts up front continued to make life very difficult for the Ashfield pack and with three minutes of the yellow card elapsed, Harry Brough bagged a self-converted score of his own and Mansfield’s bonus point try, after some sterling work from his pack.

At 35-17 with only 10 minutes of play left Mansfield were seemingly not finished yet.

Some lovely interplay between Ellis Fletcher and Regan Hubbard resulted in a final pass to Lewis Cowlishaw who topped an impressive afternoon for him with a try in the corner bringing the score to 42-17.

In a final act of defiance, from the restart with just three minutes to go, Ashfield struck back yet again with another try earning them a bonus point.

The conversion brought the score to 42-24.

Perhaps fittingly Mansfield were to have the last say with two late tries as their driving maul and scrum dominance had proved to be too much over the 80 minutes.

The first drive opened up the field for a 25 metre sprint for skipper Hubbard to score under the posts with Brough converting.

The second came from another driving maul before being whisked out to Rob Marsden to outsprint the defence and score in the corner bringing the final score to 56-24.

Next week Mansfield host Bakewell in the re-arranged game from November 12th but it will be at Mansfield and not Bakewell.

You can follow the action on Twitter, @Mansfieldrugby