Prior to Christmas Mansfield had several cancelled games and were sitting first in the league above Kesteven.

Dark clouds, a strong wind and often driving rain were unlikely to prove instrumental to a fast-moving game and by half-time Mansfield were up 6-0 through two well taken penalty goals.

A missed penalty attempt was to prove fateful for Mansfield when, after surviving a period of pressure in their own 22, Kesteven were able to break away and eventually score from a driven line out in the second half.

Mansfield in action in their defeat at rivals Kesteven.

Late in the second half Kesteven were able to make a strong running break from their own half that resulted in the referee awarding them a penalty try.