A ferocious game at Eakring Road proved to be just out of reach for the home team as Mansfield RUFC went down 31-12 to Belgrave on Saturday.

With Belgrave sitting second in the league, it was an exciting prospect for the home team, who aimed to challenge their higher-ranked opponents.

The annual Remembrance Sunday parade added an extra layer of emotion to the occasion.

The game lived up to its billing, providing an intense and physical battle.

Both teams adopted a direct, running-based strategy, resulting in a fast-paced and entertaining encounter.

However, the first half saw a lack of points on the board, with Mansfield's penalties going unconverted and Belgrave's attacks being stifled by a strong Mansfield defence.

A turning point came when a yellow card for Mansfield led to an intercepted pass and an unopposed try for Belgrave.

Despite this setback, Mansfield fought back, with Tom Newton's powerful run and a successful conversion from John-Ross Ward levelling the scores at 7-7.

Belgrave made crucial adjustments in the second half, utilising the space out wide and putting Mansfield's defence under pressure.

The home team's lineout struggles and a dominant Belgrave scrum added to their challenges.

Despite a second yellow card for Belgrave, Mansfield could only manage one unconverted try, with Jacob Hutchinson capitalising on an opportunity on the wing.

Belgrave's adaptability and discipline paid off in the final quarter, as they pulled away with a series of scores.

Head coach Nathan Hill acknowledged the need for his team to make in-game adjustments, a skill they will work on in the coming weeks.

While Mansfield's defence was impressive, their inability to adapt their game plan in the second half proved costly.

Nonetheless, the team can take pride in their performance, especially in containing Belgrave for the majority of the match.

It was a valuable learning experience, and with some adjustments, they can look to build on this performance in future fixtures.