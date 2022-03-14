After a disappointing game last week, Mansfield were looking for redemption.

Just one place above them in the table, the Blue-and-Whites had a real opportunity to banish the ghost of the previous defeat.

Unfortunately, while large parts of the game showed promise and flair, it was not to be.

Mansfield in action against Casuals on Saturday.

Head coach Wayne Robinson was frustrated with the final result, saying: “We should have come away with more. It’s that simple.

“I thought we played exceptionally well in parts but the final scoreline is frustrating.”

The home team had the worst possible start, losing a player to the sin bin after five minutes.

This was the start of an opening period that saw Mansfield get on the wrong side of the referee and slip 14-0 behind.

To their credit, Casuals took their opportunities well and were able to carve through the defence but this was a disjointed and error-strewn period for the home team.

Passes were dropped and at the set piece, the scrum was unable to cope with the power of the visitors.

After the opening 15 minutes, it took a period of calm for the Blue-and-Whites to regroup.

Regroup they did. The remainder of the half, and the first period of the second half, belonged to Mansfield.

The scrum stabilised, helped in part by the introduction of replacement prop Sean Underwood, the lineout fired on all cylinders, helped by the accuracy of hooker Phil Pogmore, and the cohesion that had been sorely missing from the opening period shone through with an assured performance by matchday sponsor Future Products Ltd.’s player of the match Shaun Morgan.

An initial penalty by John-Ross Ward helped to get the home team on the board and settle some nerves.

From then on they were able to pressure the visitors' line relentlessly. First, Casuals were forced to give away penalty after penalty, then it was their turn to annoy the referee, resulting in a yellow card, then a number of lineout mauls saw Pogmore gladly guide the pack through the visitor’s defence to register his side’s first try.

A successful conversion saw the score read 14-10 and Mansfield gaining momentum.

The accuracy of the lineout and the power of the maul saw the referee with no choice but to award a penalty try after another series of punishing penalties.

No individual gets awarded a penalty try so this one can be rightfully claimed by the pack as a unit.

With no conversion needing to be taken (a penalty try now worth the full seven points), the Blue-and-Whites, after a lacklustre opening period, were now in the lead and firmly in control at 17-14 as the half time whistle blew.

The opening period of the second half saw much of the same, the same power and pressure saw Casuals being pinned back in their own half and unable to release their backs.

This was no more evident than the home team’s third try.

A charge down by Alan Symcox saw him gather the ball, throw the most ridiculous of offloads and watch as Mark Wallace covered the final metres to extend the lead.

A difficult conversion was missed but, at 22-14, the home team had a good platform to build.

Without hyperbole, this was some of the best rugby Eakring Road had seen in the last few years. Unfortunately, this couldn’t be sustained.

Mansfield began to get on the wrong side of the referee, giving away penalties and making silly mistakes.

Overlaps were missed, balls were dropped and the defence lost its shape.

Aside from a penalty from Ward, the remainder of the game belonged to Casuals.

They took their chances well and scored 24 of their own points in the second half, 12 of them coming within the last 10 minutes.

They forced mistakes and took the advantage when they saw it. Gaps opened up to be exploited and exploited they were.

At the start of the second half the home team were in control and looked to not only be building towards a fourth try but looking at picking up a dominant victory as well.

By the time the final whistle blew, the home team were left without so much as a losing bonus point.