Mansfield let home clash with Market Rasen get away from them

Mansfield were left rueing defeat in a game that ultimately got away from them as they lost 26-17 at home to Market Rasen on Saturday.

Although even in terms of action, the clash saw Mansfield struggle to convert their first half dominance into a winning score, finally falling short and missing out on a bonus point.

Head coach Nathan Hill expressed his frustration, acknowledging that his team had created excellent opportunities and defended admirably but failed to seal the deal.

On the club's annual Ladies Day at Eakring Road, sponsored by the Ladies of Mansfield Rugby Club, Rasen started with a bang, scoring early and showcasing their pace, which proved challenging for the Mansfield defence.

Mansfield v Market Rasen action from Saturday.

However, Mansfield responded admirably, taking control and utilising their field position effectively.

A probing kick created a scoring opportunity for Mansfield, but a Rasen defender's infringement led to a penalty try and a temporary numerical advantage for the home team.

Mansfield capitalised on this, adding two more tries to their tally, with Phil Pogmore and Oliver Avison crossing the line.

Despite a stalemate in various aspects of the game, Mansfield held a comfortable 17-5 lead at half-time, with their wide-spread attacks causing issues for Rasen.

However, the second half belonged to Rasen as they regrouped and stuck to their game plan.

Their pace and offloading game caused problems for Mansfield, and although the home team's defence improved, they couldn't prevent Rasen from scoring three converted tries.

Mansfield, despite creating multiple chances and spending significant time in the opposition's 22, failed to score in the second half.

Rasen's discipline issues, including two yellow cards and a red, didn't help their cause, but Mansfield couldn't capitalise on these infractions.

The home team displayed a strong collective spirit and created chances through their pack and outside channels, but their inability to finish cost them dearly.

However, this match was a testament to Mansfield's potential, as they could have won and should have secured losing bonus points.

Nonetheless, they will use this experience to regroup, learn from their mistakes, and prepare for future battles with renewed focus and determination.