In a pulsating match at Eakring Road, Mansfield dug deep to secure a hard-fought victory over Lincoln, emerging as 43-39 winners on Saturday.

The game, a true spectacle, showcased the best of rugby with its fast-paced, expansive style and nail-biting finish.

Head coach Nathan Hill praised his team's character, saying: “That was a tough game, but we rose to the challenge.

“I'm proud of how we kept our composure and didn't panic.”

Mansfield on their way to a narrow win over Lincoln.

The game began with a bang as Joe Ducker, in fine form, scored a try for Mansfield within the opening minutes.

Taran Elms' successful conversion put the home side ahead 7-0.

However, Lincoln's powerful forwards soon made their mark, scoring two tries from the set piece.

A catch-and-drive and a scrum platform allowed them to cross the line, taking a 10-7 lead, despite missing both conversions.

The match settled into a back-and-forth battle, with both teams using the width of the pitch effectively and dominating the rucks.

Mansfield's Ducker and Lincoln's forwards traded tries, with the visitors taking a 24-21 lead into half-time after capitalising on a yellow card to the home team.

The second half saw Lincoln maintain their scrum dominance, but Mansfield secured their own ball. The visitors created overlaps but couldn't fully capitalise, unlike Mansfield, who utilized space on the wings.

Lincoln grabbed the first try of the half, extending their lead to 31-21, but Mansfield, despite being 10 points down, never looked out of the game.

A yellow card to Lincoln saw Mansfield set a lineout deep in their 22.

A powerful catch-and-drive resulted in a penalty try, reducing Lincoln to 14 men and giving Mansfield a 31-28 score.

Lincoln responded with a successful penalty kick and another try, but Ducker's third and Kyan Johnson's late try, both converted by Elms, gave Mansfield a slender 40-39 lead with minutes to go.

Elms' penalty extended Mansfield's lead to 43-39, but Lincoln's sustained pressure almost yielded a try.

However, Mansfield's valiant defence held firm, and a last-second penalty allowed them to clear their lines and secure a dramatic victory.

The match highlighted Lincoln's dominance in the scrum and their ability to break through midfield defences, but Mansfield matched them in every department.

Solid defence and a relentless attack kept Mansfield in the game, ultimately earning them a well-deserved win.

This encounter at Eakring Road was a true testament to the beauty and drama of rugby, leaving fans on the edge of their seats until the very end.