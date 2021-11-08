Mansfield firsts continue fine form at Sileby Town

Mansfield seconds observe Remembrance Day with the Royal British Legion on Saturday.

But the second team ran out of steam as they lost 47-31 at home to Ollerton.

On the win at Sileby, Mike Lowery, who has been helping with the coaching set-up due to a pre-season injury, said: “The firsts are building together as a unit. That is definitely coming through not only in the growing number of victories but in the scorelines and performances as well.”

After Mansfield' s second XV drew level at 19-19 early in the second half, two quick Ollerton tries really began to open up the scores and proved to be the decisive shift in the game.

Some would say the final score flattered the visitors and didn’t reflect the nature of the game.