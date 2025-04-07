Mansfield end season on a high with entertaining victory over Loughborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield RUFC ended their season on a high with a much needed and very entertaining 38-34 victory over Loughborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has not been a season of highs for the Blue-and-Whites, there’s no hiding away from that, but this was perhaps something of a highlight reel, showing all the good stuff that has been seen throughout the last few months, even if not that consistently.

This was a thoroughly entertaining game between two clubs who, unfortunately, rest towards the bottom of the table.

Mansfield started well but conceded the first points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield on the way to victory over Loughborough.

A turnover in the middle of the park saw the ball bobbled from a chip thorough, taking it away from the scrambling defence and into the gleeful arms of a counter-attacker who sprinted clear, though the conversion was missed.

But this was a Mansfield team with nothing to lose.

Exploiting the full width of the field has been something of an Achilles heel this season but it was much more effectively used here.

Reece Flowers-Lane became the first beneficiary of this foray into the wider channels as some slick hands saw him crash through the defence to bring the scores level.

A tricky conversion was missed but the scores were tied.

The rest of the first half saw Mansfield build on this and put together some excellent passages of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led to the Blue-and-Whites at one point getting themselves into a 26-5 lead.

Jacob Hutchison was the second name on the scoreboard, the recipient of a wonderfully floated pass by Rio Turner, finding just enough space to expertly get the ball down while also being bundled into touch, possibly the try of the season at Eakring Road.

Then a dropped ball was pounced upon by the home team, chipped through, gathered and offloaded to eventually reach Taran Elms, gladly finishing under the posts.

Turner had his moment next and made the most of it, his unpredictable feet making him a constant threat, showing pure fleet-of-foot magic as he danced his way around numerous defenders to keep the scores ticking over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final try of the half fell to Regan Hubabard, typically abrasive and powerful all game, who barged his way over to cap off a good season for him.

With three conversions added by Elms, Mansfield’s tally for the half reached 31.

Loughborough were not about to just roll over though, being powerful and pacey in their own right, especially on the wings where an abundance of speed kept Mansfield’s defence on their toes.

Two tries for them, one converted and one not, saw the half-time score read 31-17 to the Blue-and-Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, consistency and temperament have been Mansfield’s other Achilles heels this season This was evident in the second half as, despite still probing and prodding, just one more try was added to their tally.

Loughborough were much smoother this half and were able to not just use more of their own ball but also turned over more of Mansfield’s ball.

Mansfield received a penalty in their own 22 which saw Loughborough reduced to 14 men. However, that penalty was ultimately reversed due to unnecessary off the ball shenanigans, leading to the unusual occurrence of a team receiving a yellow card and then actually receiving a penalty. This saw the visitors pile on the pressure, receiving more penalties and ultimately scoring themselves.

The conversion was missed but at 31-22 this was still game on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two more scores added by the visitors, one converted and one not, was their lot for the day, taking the final tally to 34.

Prior to those final two visitor tries came Mansfield’s only score of the second half - but what a score it was.

It started with Loughborough possession before they were turned over by some excellent defence. The ball was spun out wide into the space and the Blue-and-Whites utilised the pace on offer to tear up the field, just a mere 80 metres or so, with Flowers-Lane taking the final stretch to add his second.

Elms slotted the conversion to bring the final score to 38-34, a much closer score than perhaps would have been predicted half an hour into the game. But all the better for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was an excellent way for Mansfield to close out what has been a frustrating season.

This performance has been there in glimpses before but just lacked that final sheen.

It came together much more readily this past weekend, showing more consistency and continuity, especially in the face of a dogged and stubborn Loughborough side.