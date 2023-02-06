News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield dig deep at Gainsborough to stay top of the table

Mansfield worked hard on the road to gain a bonus point win over Gainsborough in Counties Two Midland East (North) to retain their top of the table position.

By John Lomas
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 10:22am

A brace of tries from speedster Rio Turner helped Mansfield overcome a very physical Gainsborough side 29-18.

Additional tries were scored by Harry Brough and Jed Ducker.

A period of forward dominance in the last 10 minutes led to a fifth try for Mansfield from Conway Evans.

Mansfield next face local rivals Ashfield on Saturday.

Mansfield's second XV continue to prove they are unbeatable with a 78-26 win away at Belper while the third XV had a narrow victory away over a combined Gainsborough and East Retford side.

A winning weekend was completed by Mansfield’s U16s Girls who secured themselves a place in the last eight of the National Cup with a superb 20-12 away win at Worcester in a very close encounter.

