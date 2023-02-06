A brace of tries from speedster Rio Turner helped Mansfield overcome a very physical Gainsborough side 29-18.

Additional tries were scored by Harry Brough and Jed Ducker.

A period of forward dominance in the last 10 minutes led to a fifth try for Mansfield from Conway Evans.

Mansfield U16 girls win at Worcester to progress in National Cup.

Mansfield next face local rivals Ashfield on Saturday.

Mansfield's second XV continue to prove they are unbeatable with a 78-26 win away at Belper while the third XV had a narrow victory away over a combined Gainsborough and East Retford side.