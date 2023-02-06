Mansfield dig deep at Gainsborough to stay top of the table
Mansfield worked hard on the road to gain a bonus point win over Gainsborough in Counties Two Midland East (North) to retain their top of the table position.
A brace of tries from speedster Rio Turner helped Mansfield overcome a very physical Gainsborough side 29-18.
Additional tries were scored by Harry Brough and Jed Ducker.
A period of forward dominance in the last 10 minutes led to a fifth try for Mansfield from Conway Evans.
Mansfield next face local rivals Ashfield on Saturday.
Mansfield's second XV continue to prove they are unbeatable with a 78-26 win away at Belper while the third XV had a narrow victory away over a combined Gainsborough and East Retford side.
A winning weekend was completed by Mansfield’s U16s Girls who secured themselves a place in the last eight of the National Cup with a superb 20-12 away win at Worcester in a very close encounter.