With a number of first team players unavailable, a fierce opposition and a heavy, stodgy pitch, this was a serious test, with the visitors only taking the lead with less than a quarter of the game remaining and having to repel wave after wave of attack before the final whistle sealed the victory.

Head coach Wayne Robinson said: “It was a bit touch and go at times but we stuck together and worked well to get the win.”

The early exchanges largely belonged to Mansfield, a number of penalties allowing to gain field position enough to have a shot at goal. A successful attempt by Harry Brough saw the visitors take the lead.

Mansfield on their way to victory over Ashfield.

After that, though, both teams really struggled to stamp their mark on the game. One part of this was due to the weather. While it was relatively clear for much of the game, the previous rainfall had turned the pitch very heavy and effectively ruled out a flowing game.

The other part was simply due to the defence of both sides.

The home team were starting to gain the momentum after winning repeated penalties.

This culminated in the opening try being scored almost under the posts, exploiting possibly the only instance of Mansfield’s defensive wall not being solid. A conversion in front of the posts was slotted to see the home team take a 7-3 lead

This remained the score for the rest of the half and for much of the game.

For all the possession Ashfield had, and they had the lion’s share, the Blue-and-Whites' defence did a stellar job of shutting their attack down.

When the visitors had possession, they struggled to unleash the pace of the two wingers, the home team doing enough to eventually contain the threat posed.

The second half played out much like the first.

The lineout was a mixed bag for both teams, either through a wayward throw or pressure from the opposition causing a turnover.

The scrum was relatively even as well, neither team able to guarantee clean ball whenever a scrum was formed. For the most part, both teams secured their own ball even when under pressure.

The rucks and mauls were a battle all afternoon with a host of penalties and turnovers coming from the tenacity of both teams.

Unfortunately, a head injury led to an extended period of stoppage that threatened to derail the momentum of the game.

Sometimes, if a team is under pressure then an extended stop can work wonders to allow them time to regroup.

At this point in the game, the hosts were in the lead but neither team really had the game in their sights.

This period of injury benefited the Blue-and-Whites as, when the game restarted, they managed to steal a lineout, put together a powerful driving maul and drive James Ford to the line.

With a tricky conversion missed, the visitors had got themselves back in the game but were in no way enough ahead at 8-7 to rest on their laurels.

A second penalty from the boot of Brough took Mansfield four points ahead.

This meant that Ashfield couldn’t rely on a penalty or a drop goal, they had to score a try.

At this point, all Mansfield had to do was make sure they kept a hold of the game. Instead, they conceded wave after wave of penalties.

With the last play of the game, the hosts had one last chance to steal victory.

As had happened for much of the game, the drive and ambition was there but a wayward pass just snuffed out any hope of claiming the spoils.