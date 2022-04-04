Rob Marsden in action for Mansfield against Bakewell.

An early scrum to the visitors saw them pushed off their own ball, the home team claim it as their own, put it through some hands and Brad Gizzard opening up the scoring. A missed conversion saw the Blue-and-Whites lead 5-0.

Twice in the early stages of the game Bakewell had penalty opportunities close to the Mansfield line and twice they were disrupted by a well-placed Mansfield hand.

Expansive play has been somewhat absent from the Blue-and-Whites this season as no surprise that Saturday’s game not only saw a bonus-point-securing four tries scored but all of them come from a more comprehensive approach to the game.

The second and third of these tries came before half-time with Eddie Simmons and Danny Wilkinson the beneficiaries.

Sweeping phases of play and some well-timed passes meant that there were far more options for the attacks to progress through.

Both tries were unconverted but the half-time score of 15-0 showed that there were riches to be claimed by opening up your style of attack.

The second half saw much of the same from the home team.

Bakewell were not going to lie down and let this game run away from them, however.

If Mansfield had discovered the possible opportunities out wide, that doesn’t mean that they were allowed to claim them all.

Bakewell’s defence held out the home team for vast phases of play and their own attack battered at the Blue-and-Whites' defensive door for countless waves of attack.

Their time finally came as they were able to put some space and speed on the ball to score a try of their own. They slotted the conversion to get to 15-7 and all to play for.

That said, Mansfield were not going to relinquish this game easily.

While the game became more expansive that didn’t mean the backs were the only ones who were throwing the ball around.

That was evident with matchday sponsor John Heath’s man of the match Phil Pogmore who, from hooker, played like a frustrated centre, popping up everywhere and proving himself to be a nuisance to the opposition.

The last two scores came from more wide-ranging play, winger Rob Marsden benefiting from the more positive approach to throwing it wide.

A tricky conversion was missed but the bonus point try was secured. A late penalty was added by Danny Wilkinson just to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

The remainder of the game largely belonged to the visitors, who were trying to add to their own tally.

Despite their vigour and industriousness, the final pass just wouldn’t stick and, after multiple phases of play, the ball went dead and the final whistle blew.

It wasn’t a polished performance by the home team and there were still opportunities left out there, but there was much to be happy about.