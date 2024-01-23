Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Women’s and Girls graduate Katie Buchanan, 20, now with Exeter Chiefs, has been named in the training squad for the upcoming 2024 Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

And Mansfield U18s Women’s players Aisha Jah and Evie Haskell have been selected as part of the 2024 Elite Player Squad ahead of this year’s U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival.

Club chairman Stafford Burt said: “We are immensely proud of all Katie has been achieving at Exeter.

Evie Haskell and Aisha Jah - called into England training squad.

“It’s been clear for many months that her talented performances would see her selected for The Red Roses.

“We know Katie will do her family, friends, and country proud.

“It is also superb to see Aisha joining Evie on the pathway to playing for England U18s Women.

"The duo have shown massive potential since playing for Mansfield Rugby Club’s juniors and girls sections – we are immensely proud of both of them. We know both will make everyone very proud and we wish them both every success”

Both Aisha and Evie have worked hard throughout the season for Mansfield Rugby Club, Loughborough Lightning Centre of Excellence and as part of many England camps.