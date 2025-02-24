Inconsistent Mansfield fall at home to Nuneaton Old Edwardians

Mansfield RUFC’s recent rollercoaster form, with the team struggling for consistency, was highlighted by Saturday's 48-12 home defeat by Nuneaton Old Edwardians.

The game started positively for Mansfield, who dominated the first quarter.

They showcased good possession and controlled the game, leading 6-0 thanks to two penalties from Taran Elms.

However, a turning point occurred when a home player received a yellow card, shifting the momentum in Nuneaton's favour. The visitors capitalised, scoring two tries and taking a 14-6 lead into half-time.

In the second half, Mansfield struggled to regain their earlier form.

Despite creating space, they failed to convert their chances, a familiar issue this season.

Nuneaton exploited the wide channels and dominated possession, extending their lead with a series of tries.

A brief resurgence from Mansfield saw Lewis Cowlishaw score a much-needed try, earning him the player of the match award.

But Nuneaton's superior play continued, and they crossed the try line eight times in total, though the final score was a harsh reflection of Mansfield's performance.

While they can take heart from their strong start, the game was a reminder of the team's current struggles and the need for improved consistency.

Nuneaton, on the other hand, will take confidence from their dominant display as they look to build on this victory.

On a weekend of contrasting weather, Mansfield's women's team showcased their resilience and talent in a dominant 71-7 victory over Amber Valley.

Despite the challenging conditions, with heavy rain turning the pitch into a slippery surface, Mansfield controlled the game from start to finish.

The match began positively for the home side, with Laina Corah opening the scoring within the first few minutes.

Cat Chambers, Summer Smith, Millie Hemsley, and Emily Bingley all contributed to a remarkable first half performance, with Chambers bagging a hat-trick.

Mansfield's forwards displayed powerful running, while the backs showcased excellent support lines and offloads, making it a highly entertaining game.

The half-time score of 32-7 reflected their dominance.

The second half continued in a similar vein, with Mansfield adding another seven tries to their tally. Chambers completed her hat-trick, and Ffion Roberts, Hannah Brereton, and Tia Titley all made significant impacts.

Newcomers Lexi Hall, Hemsley, and Smith, all youth graduates, had outstanding debuts, with Hemsley scoring a hat-trick of her own.

The final score was a testament to Mansfield's clinical performance and their ability to adapt to the difficult conditions.

Amber Valley fought hard throughout, never giving up, and their resilience was commendable. Mansfield, sitting second in the table, produced a mature and cohesive display, showcasing their depth with three U18 graduates making their mark.

The win highlighted the team's talent and their ability to perform under pressure, making it a memorable game despite the weather.

This result will undoubtedly boost their confidence as they continue their season.