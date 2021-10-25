Impressive Mansfield topple league leaders Grimsby

Mansfield on their way to victory over Grimsby.

Mansfield have had a good start to the season so far, bouncing back from an opening game defeat to claim two hard earned but well-deserved victories and sitting mid table.

But Grimsby had an even better start to the season, winning three from three, gaining five points and sitting tall at the top of the league.

Despite the table disparity, this was an evenly matched game that, particularly during the first half which could have gone either way.

As it was, Mansfield dug deep to upset the current leaders and send a message to the rest of the league.

It was Grimsby, after absorbing wave after wave of pressure, that registered the first points.

A successful kick at goal saw them take the lead at 3-0.

Not long after, Mansfield were also awarded a penalty and equalled the score at 3-3.

The second half is where the home team began to connect those missing links in their attack.

Richard Lindsay broke the try deadlock with an early score in the corner. The conversion was successful and the home team took the lead for the first time at 10-3.

The second try was the moment of the game, possibly even the season so far, for the Blue-and-Whites.

Grimsby had finally managed to secure some good ball and were valiantly fighting out of their own half, causing Mansfield some trouble along the way.

However, the home team managed to rip the ball in the tackle and put together a passage of play that saw Joshua Floyd dive over in the corner.

The conversion was successful, and the home team pulled into a 12-point lead at 15-3.

Robert Marsden managed to crash through the defensive efforts and increase the try tally to three.

The kick was missed but, Mansfield completed their tally for the day with an attempt at goal after winning a penalty.

A penalty saw the visitors tap and go to power through the last line of defence and score their first try.