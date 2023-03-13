Mansfield went into the game as leaders with Boston having a game in hand over the Blue & Whites as well as fellow rivals Nottingham Casuals, whose game was called off due to the snow.

So it is clear that Mansfield’s last league fixture against Casuals at Eakring Road this weekend has become a must win for both sides to ensure promotion.

Two tries by centre Rowan Mason and tries by Sean Bishop, Jose Araujo and Mason Coulam saw Boston go top for the first time this season, tied on 83 points, but with Mansfield having played that one more match.

Mansfield's first XV on their way to defeat against title rivals Boston.

Casuals are third on 80 points, having played the same amount of games as Boston.

Heavy snow covering on the pitches prevented Mansfield U16s boys NLD Shield semi-final against Tupton being played on Sunday morning.

However, the snow was clear enough for Mansfield Women’s XV to play in the afternoon as they lost 31-7 to Boston.

The home team have not had the best starts to 2023, victory so far eluding them.

Mansfield Women also lost against Boston on Saturday.

Last weekend was no different as they struggled to get a foothold in the game.

Boston were deserving of their points and claimed victory in a truncated game due to a serious injury for the visitors.

Head coach Dean Blake said: “It’s never nice to see a game end early so we hope the player concerned is okay.

"I feel we have some things to work on before the next game.”

The home team struggled to get a foothold in the game almost from the first whistle.

Boston opened up the scoring early with multiple phases of pressure that saw them repeatedly knock on the defence’s door.

Boston’s second and third tries came from an ability to absorb Mansfield’s, at times, disjointed attack.

Trailing 19-0, the Blue & Whites did get themselves on the scoreboard before half-time as Leah Gretton bullied the opponents' defence and crashed over the line, her try successfully converted by Lainah Corah.