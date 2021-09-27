Battling Ashfield beaten in opener

Action from Ashfield's opening defeat.

This was a good, competitive clash, physical with fast flowing rugby from both sides.

The game started well for the home side with good pressure, forwards carrying well and good quick ball to work with. That pressure eventually paid off when captain and No.7 Josh Heald powered over for a try.

However, Sileby didn't let up and a couple of quick converted scores saw them take control of the game.

Poor discipline and mistakes in key areas allowed the away team to put quick points on the board.

As the pressure mounted so did the penalty count and the referee dealt out a yellow card the the home side.

With this numerical advantage Sileby turned pressure into more points. Ashfield never backed down and kept battling on for everything, with good forward work and strong carrying from Chris Houseman and Dan Richardson, And from good forward work around the breakdown, Heald added his second.

This wasn't enough to bring Ashfield back into the game as the mistakes and penalties became to much for the home side to claw back, but they never stopped trying until the final whistle.

This weekend sees the first team at home to Bakewell Mannerians. Senior training is Tuesday and Thursday at Larwood Park from 6pm. All players old and new are welcome.