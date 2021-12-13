Ashfield battling hard against Mellish on Saturday.

But they showed great battling quality and character after losing Chris Perceval to a red card before the break.

Ashfield were two quick scores down before they woke up and began to play themselves into the match.

Slowly, Ashfield started to gain a foothold into the match with strong ball carries by Heald, Brearley and Lang.

Good inter-play between backs and forwards started to take possession into good field position which resulted in Mellish giving away silly penalties and, after first trying to get over the try line, the next penalty was kicked by Parnall.

Ashfield were now on the front foot causing problems with Chapman, Reeves, and Burrows strong in contact.

However, the game turned after this when fly half Perceval received a red card with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

A tactical switch at the break brought Summerland on from the bench to keep the balance of the side.

Ashfield then started to take control of the game with phase after phase, causing problems.

But a lapse in defence allowed the opposition to score again, which was converted.

This only kicked Ashfield on again, driving Mellish back into their own 22.