Ashfield see off East Retford in some style
Ashfield chalked up a convincing 40-10 victory over East Retford on Saturday.
Straight from kick-off Ashfield put pressure on Retford with great defensive work, big hits and fast rucks causing them an array of problems.
Ashfield turned the ball over and launched big running forwards Peacock, Heald and Brearley, who carried well, cresting quick phases of play.
A short pop pass from Upton put Heald through for the first try, which Purnell converted.
Straight from the restart Ashfield put the pressure on, good attacking kicks forcing Retford back towards their own try line.
Quick ball from the break down and a great running line from Peacock saw him crash over the try line, converted by Purnell.
By this time Ashfield were well in control of the game and good phase play, linking backs and forwards, was finished out wide by Summerland crossing for another try, converted by Purnell.
Retford started to put some phases together causing Ashfield to give away four quick penalties, resulting in a yellow card for Burrows.
Half-time helped Ashfield refocus and get back to the game plan, putting pressure on Retford and gaining a penalty try.
More good play from Heald and quick ball from Upton and Purnell put Childs in space, and he crossed the try with good footwork and a hand off. Unfortunately it was not converted.
Retford then managed to score two tries either side of Chris Houseman crossing for Ashfield's sixth try of the day, which was also converted by Purnell.