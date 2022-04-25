With good away support behind them, Ashfield were unfortunately 'still on the bus' at the start as Sileby scored a quick try, which wasn't converted.

This rocked Ashfield and they started to play with structure, linking forwards and backs and putting the home side under pressure.

Good quick ball and big carries from Brearley and Houseman gave Heald a chance to crash over though the conversion was missed.

Silleby v Ashfield last game action.

The backs got in on the action, firstly with big hits coming in from Manning and Lang.

But when the soft hands were needed, slick movement of the ball through Jones, Manning and Freeman put Childs in the corner.

Again the conversion was missed.

This was shortly followed by Childs' second try under the posts, which was converted by Manning.

Ashfield were now dominating with ball in hand and at the set pieces and with any slight chance the visitors struck.

Manning broke the lane, beating a couple of defenders before a lung-busting run from halfway to crash over, converted by Lang.

The forwards were not wanting to be left out on the try scoring and Richardson and Peacock, with big ball carries, linked play between Chapman and Newbutt to create gaps everywhere and Upton, with good vision and a quick pass, sent Houseman crashing over, converted by Lang.

The home side never gave in and managed a converted try in what was a physical game for both teams.