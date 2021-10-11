Ashfield beaten at Belper after promising start

Ashfield on their way to defeat at Belper.

The game started off really well for the visitors with Ashfield piling on the pressure.

Strong ball-carrying from Brearley and Burrows gave them a good platform to play from, but Ashfield we unable to convert that pressure and field position into points.

A yellow card then followed for Ashfield's Flynn which put them on the back foot.

Belper then started to build pressure, forcing great defensive work and cover tackles from Childs and Shepherd.

Belper finally took the lead and converted, which was quickly followed by a converted penalty stretching their lead to 10 points.

This forced Ashfield to react with quick movement of ball and strong carrying from the forwards, resulting in Craig Rees scoring a try which was converted by Josh Heald.

Unfortunately this turned out to be the only points Ashfield could muster on the day, despite good field position and plenty of ball throughout the game.

An Ashfield seconds side featuring plenty of new players alongside the old ones, comfortably beat visiting Belper 68-12.

Ashfield Ladies also played their first league fixture nd were beaten 28-5 by Mellish.

With a first appearance at senior ladies rugby for Lauran Richardson, the game was played at a good intensity with both teams pushing to score.