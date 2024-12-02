Agony as Mansfield just miss out against Kesteven

Mansfield fell short by just the width of a post as they lost 24-22 at home to Kesteven on Saturday.

The Blue & Whites missed two difficult conversions, which proved the difference.

But head coach Nathan Hill acknowledged the close nature of the game, praising his team's defensive cohesion.

“We played well in patches and showed great defensive unity,” he said.

“We'll take the two points, but we're aiming higher next week.”

Despite the loss, Mansfield can take positives from their performance.

Their defence was solid, the scrum was dominant, and when they utilised the space, they played some excellent rugby.

However, the reliance on last-minute conversions to secure a draw or a win is an area they will need to address moving forward.

In a much-anticipated match, Mansfield were aiming to break their losing streak and close the gap in the league table.

The weather finally co-operated, providing ideal conditions for an exciting game, especially after a cold and wet spell.

Both teams, separated by only a few positions in the standings, put up a tough fight, resulting in a closely contested and entertaining match.

The initial 40 minutes showcased a fascinating contrast in styles.

While both teams displayed impressive defensive capabilities and attacking flair, there was also a sense of unpredictability and looseness in their play.

The defensive efforts were particularly noteworthy, with intense tackles leading to numerous turnovers and penalties.

Regan Hubbard, the Man of the Match sponsored by AIPS Insurance, exemplified this with his dominant performance.

Mansfield's scrum had the upper hand for most of the game, but Kesteven's resilience allowed them to secure their own ball, keeping the game tight.

The first half was a see-saw battle, with the lead changing hands multiple times.

It all started with a surprise try for Kesteven, capitalising on a charged-down kick from a Mansfield defensive scrum.

They took a 7-0 lead, which was quickly reduced when Harry Brough scored for Mansfield, making it 7-5.

The home team's counter-attacking prowess came to the fore for their next try.

A missed touch by Kesteven after being awarded a penalty gave Mansfield the perfect opportunity, and Reece Flowers-Lane finished off a brilliant 90m move to put his team 12-7 ahead.

However, Kesteven responded with a well-worked try of their own to level the scores before half-time.

The second half continued in a similar vein, with neither team able to gain a significant advantage. A crucial moment came when Kesteven extended their lead to 21-12 after Mansfield spilled the ball, allowing the visitors to capitalise.

This was followed by a 10m penalty conceded by Mansfield, which gave Kesteven an easier shot at goal, extending their lead to 24-12.

Mansfield fought back valiantly, scoring two tries through Dillon Goddard and Jacob Hutchinson, but the difficult touchline conversions were missed, leaving the home team just short of a draw or a potential win.

The final score was a bitter pill to swallow for Mansfield, who earned two bonus points for their efforts but left the field disappointed.