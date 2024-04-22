Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wolf Hunt will be looking to claim silverware for the first time in four years.

After a foray into the Yorkshire leagues, they return this season to their roots in the Midlands Premier Division, going up against old rivals Nottingham Outlaws both in the league and under Friday night lights in the Notts Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last time Wolf Hunt played in the Midlands they won it and gained access to the Harry Jepson Trophy, where they made the final.

Sherwood Wolf Hunt - all set for the new season.

Losing out to London outfit Wests Warriors in that final, they exacted revenge after being given a spot in the first round of the Challenge Cup the following season where they drew the Warriors.

Sherwood won the game, scoring a try with the last play of the ball.

Wolf Hunt chairman Adam Bates has expressed his pleasure in returning to the Midlands League., saying: “I’m really excited for the upcoming season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The standard of teams in the Midlands has grown and got a lot better from the last time we were here.

“I’m really excited at the prospect of facing Notts Outlaws again this season too after they’ve rejoined the league from the Yorkshire Division.”

This will be no easy season for Sherwood as they face tough competition from sides such as Birmingham Bulldogs, Leamington Royals and current Midlands Champions Telford Raiders.

The first chance for silverware from Wolf Hunt will come on Saturday, 27th April as they head down to Coventry to take part in the Midlands 9s tournament – a great way for the side to get a feel for any prospective opposition and gain some much-needed fitness in what is a fast paced and hard-hitting sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So can Wolf Hunt keep the winning run going for local Mansfield based teams? And can they go even further with another run in the premier cup competition in the northern hemisphere for the sport of Rugby League?