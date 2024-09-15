Robson the match-winner as Sherwood win at Ossett Albion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sherwood Colliery picked up a first away league win on Saturday following a 1-0 win at Ossett United on Saturday.

The Wood welcomed Jaz Goundry back to the starting XI and gave a first start to Micah Jebbison.

The opening minute saw skipper Ewan Robson fire a tremendous effort form 25 yards that home goalkeeper Petrovic turned away diving to his right as The Wood started brightly. Indeed, the opening 15 minutes were comfortable for The Wood with plenty of possession. The game settled with nether side able to create clear goalscoring opportunities.

The Wood were limited to a series of free kicks, Carter Widdowson saw one effort saved by Petrovic and another flew over the top. Ossett were limited to a number of balls into the box, a couple of which saw efforts wide of the goal, with winger Leon Osbourne the pick of the home attack.

Man of the Match Josh Egginton receives his award

The second half saw The Wood quickly on the front foot, with clear intention to involve Jacob Pearce more in the game.

Alexander Duhameau almost profited from a Pearce pass, managing to round Petrovic but his effort from a narrow angle found only the side netting. On 52 minutes, Pearce surged into the box drawing a clumsy challenge that saw a penalty kick awarded.

Duhameau’s spot kick was well saved by Petrovic, but Robson was on hand to fire home the rebound to give The Wood the lead. Ossett were offering little threat as The Wood’s defence and midfield provided a platform for a number of attacks that required just more composure,

Pearce almost scoring from a tight angle and the impressive Oliver Monnington giving a glimpse of his undoubted talent with a 25-minute cameo from the bench. Ossett were reduced to 10 men for the last 17 minutes, Conor Qualter seeing red for a foul on Ethan Wiesztort.

While a second goal would have eased nerves, in truth Ossett could not register a meaningful effort on target as The Wood saw out the game to register an important win.

Manager Wayne Savage said: “One goal leads always cause a few nerves, but I thought we were very good defensively today. A clean sheet always offers a chance of victory, and we were full value today”.