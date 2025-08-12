Roadkill turnaround: Badgers bite back to steal it at the death

Tell us your team news.

Sherwood Colliery’s trip to the Coronation Ground ended in gut-wrenching fashion, as Eastwood Community struck in the 92nd minute to claim a 3-2 victory in the United Counties League Premier Division North.

The Red Badgers drew first blood in the 21st minute when Aaron O’Connor fired them ahead. Sherwood hit back quickly — Jamie York curling a stunning free kick into the top corner just five minutes later to level it at 1-1.

On the half-hour mark, Zander Duhaemeau, battling a slight pull, was replaced as a precaution by Harry Bircumshaw. Within two minutes, Bircumshaw made his mark, delivering a pinpoint cross for Will Norcross to finish coolly and put the Wood 1-2 up.

Eastwood’s defence included a former Sherwood player whose pedigree saw him rise from League One to the Premier League — but even with that experience, the Wood’s front line regularly found gaps.

In the second half, Norcross made way for Jacob Elliott as Sherwood looked to protect their advantage. But the hosts levelled late in normal time, striking in the 88th minute to make it 2-2.

Then came the dagger — deep into stoppage time, Eastwood broke through again, snatching the winner in the 92nd minute to leave Sherwood’s players and travelling fans stunned.

Sherwood goals: York (26’), Norcross (32’)

Eastwood goals: O’Connor (21’), [88’], [92’]